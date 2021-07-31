Creative Kids program helps community heal through the arts

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — To help kids affected by the Aug. 3, 2019, shooting at the Cielo Vista Walmart, Creative Kids partnered with the El Paso United Family Resiliency Center to create the Resiliency Art Program.

On Saturday, Creative Kids presented the works of art created through the program, an exhibit titled “A Retrospective of a Year of Healing.”

“The arts are a powerful tool for healing — it’s the voice for the voiceless,” said Andrea Gates-Ingall, executive director and co-founder of Creative Kids. “So it was just natural for us to come together to help these families and individuals that need it the most to express their feelings in a positive, constructive outlet.”

The program started off with just the kids involved in the tragedy. Six or seven months later, the adults — the parents, the grandparents — said they wanted to participate as well.

“They were saying, ‘this is something that we really want to try,'” Gates-Ingall said.

Starting in January, Creative Kids started working with adults too and it’s been a success, she said. They now work with children as young as 5 years old as well as adults who are 65 years old.

“To see the beautiful work that came out over the course of the year — we launched the program right when the pandemic started, so it was done virtually — to see the work that we were able to do through a screen and reach these participants is just incredible,” said Gates-Ingall.

She said the program has provided a way for people to process the shooting in a healthy way and its success means it can be replicated in areas affected by tragic events.

“We’ve gone through not only this tragedy and a pandemic, and I think seeing the resiliency of our participants and our community as a whole, we can get through anything. As we embark on the second-year anniversary, I see more hope and inspiration working with these families,” Gates-Ingall said. “I hope this can be a tool for other communities who might experience a similar tragedy to heal through the arts.”

