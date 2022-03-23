ANTHONY, Texas (KTSM) – Police and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) are investigating a crash in Anthony that left one person dead.

Anthony police confirm the crash happened at the intersection of Wildcat Drive and Antonio Street near I-10 east.

Emergency Crews responded to the scene early Wednesday morning, and EPCSO deputies were requested to help Anthony PD.

Authorities have not yet said what caused the crash, EPCSO’s Special Traffic Investigators have been requested to the scene.

Officials added that the intersection was blocked off for several hours, for clean up and investigation.

Look for updates here on KTSM.com and in our later newscasts.

