Cowboys on the edge of winning

After back to back losses the Dallas Cowboys take on the 0-4 New York Jets this weekend at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola says the Cowboys are on the edge of winning…

Talk about working on the edge. The Dallas Cowboys on Sunday against the New York Jets just might be working on the edge and that means the edge of their offensive line.

Starting Offensive tackles Tyron Smith and Lael Collins have not practice all week and at best the Cowboys are listing them as questionable. Now I think Lael Collins is highly questionable after suffering a sprained M.S. and his left knee on this past Sunday against the Packers. He probably needs more than a week to recover from that.

As for Tyron Smith on the left side the Cowboys have been hopeful all week that he would be able to get into practice by Friday. But all he did the last couple days is work on the side. So even though they’re listing him as questionable I don’t know is there a hopeful as they were earlier in the week that he would get back in time to play. So that means that backup offensive tackle Cameron Fleming’s going to have to play either way because it seems like Collins would be out he’s either on the left side or the right side and then rookie Brandon Knight might have to step in also as he did the latter part of the game against the Packers.

That’s kind of an edgy thing to have to go into the game on Sunday with the Jets for the Silver Star Nation Mickey Spagnola.