COVID-19 vaccines make their way to Children’s Hospital part of Phase 1 distribution

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – The COVID-19 vaccine has made it’s way to area hospitals and to healthcare providers this week.

The latest to receive the Moderna vaccine is to the El Paso Children’s Hospital. The infection control and occupational health team is distributing the vaccine to employees and physicians based on a tiered system.

The City of El Paso has received 2,400 Moderna vaccinations as part of the Phase 1 distribution for those at highest risk for contracting of COVID-19, including first responders and healthcare personnel who are essential to keeping the healthcare system operational for the community.

The hospital is the only non-profit children’s hospital in the area and offers pediatric focused care for the area’s children from cardiology, to surgeries, to neurosurgery.

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has recently determined the next COVID-19 vaccine priority group (Phase 1, Group B)—people 65 years of age and older and those 16 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition—will also begin receiving the vaccine, as the initial priority group continues to be addressed.

Individuals who are part of either group can pre-register for the vaccine by clicking on

this link and submitting the pre-registration form. Once pre-registered, residents will

be notified about the availability of the vaccine and be provided with the next steps.

Latest Headlines