COVID-19 hospital visitor guidelines in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As COVID-19 variants are identified in the population and the virus continues to spread, many Texas hospitals are updating their visitor policy.

In El Paso, all hospitals require visitors to pass through an entrance screening area where temperatures are taken and hand sanitizer is made available. Some hospitals have specific entry points to make screening more practical. All hospitals require that facemasks be worn in their facilities.

At the University Medical Center of El Paso, social distancing is monitored in all lobbies. Patients and visitors are provided wristbands when they are screened. One visitor per patient is allowed for non-COVID patients. Visitors are able to rotate and stay with patients during visiting hours, which are daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. No more than four people are allowed per elevator. El Paso Children’s Hospital allows two visitors per patient. No additional visitors are allowed to wait in the lobby or waiting rooms.

Non-COVID patients admitted to The Hospitals of Providence (THOP) are allowed two visitors during regular visiting hours. Visiting hours are daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Facemasks are required at all times. No bandanas or masks with vents are allowed. There are some exceptions for patients in the labor and postpartum unit, NICU patients and those patients who require end-of-life care. THOP administrations monitor all processes and procedures and modify the guidelines as necessary.

Las Palmas Del Sol Medical Centers allow two visitors for all non-COVID patients during visiting hours, which are from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. An overnight visitor may remain with a patient in Pediatrics, NICU, Labor and Delivery, and patient advocated caring for the elderly, disabled or impaired patients. Those in End-of-Life care units are also allowed to have one visitor stay overnight in the room. COVID-19 patients or those who are suspected of having the virus are allowed one visitor per day during regular visiting hours. Hospital staff ensures visitors use personal protective equipment (PPE) while in the patient’s room and that the proper process and safety measures are followed.

