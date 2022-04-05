LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot at a wedding chapel in Las Vegas Monday morning, according to TMZ.

The couple were married at One Love Wedding Chapel near the Arts District shortly after Barker performed at the Grammy Awards Sunday night.

According to TMZ, sources connected to the couple initially said that they presented a marriage license to the chapel’s owner, but a source later reported that they didn’t have a license, which may raise questions about the legality of the marriage.

Barker had proposed to Kardashian in October 2021, but the two had not publicly announced any wedding plans before they tied the knot.