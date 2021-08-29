County pools prepare to close for season starting in September

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The summer swim season is coming to an end, which means El Paso County swimming pools will start closing come September.

Starting on Saturday, all County pools will adjust swim session hours. The outer county pools, which include Canutillo and Veterans (Fabens) pools, will hold one swim session for Labor Day weekend. Both county pools will be open from noon to 2 p.m. from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6.

Canutillo and Veterans (Fabens) Pool will close for the rest of the season on Sept. 7.

The Ascarate Aquatics Center will have adjusted swim sessions for Labor Day Weekend:

Saturday, Sept. 4: noon to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 5: noon to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. (extended hours)

Monday, Sept. 6: noon to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Ascarate pool will remain open Saturdays and Sundays with two sessions: noon to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. until it closes for the season on Sept. 26.

For more information on El Paso County Parks & Recreation Aquatics, call 915-771-2380.

