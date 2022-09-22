EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – County Judge, Ricardo Samaniego, was honored with the Ohtli Award, the highest honor given by the Mexican Government upon an individual, officials announced Thursday.

This award is administered by the Secretariat of Foreign Affairs and recognizes individuals who have aided, empowered, or positively affected the lives of Mexican nationals in the United States and other countries.

“My passion for anything binational comes from my family’s Mexican history and my profound appreciation for being part of a strong Mexican legacy. Thank you to my staff, my family, and to this beautiful community for which I am thankful to serve.” said County Judge Ricardo Samaniego.

Judge Samaniego was sworn in as the El Paso County Judge on January 1, 2019. He was recognized for building bridges and partnerships with the Mexican Government while facing difficult issues such as the pandemic, immigration, and economic development along the borderland.

This year, he also received the 2022 Crossing Borders Award for his binational approach to government.

