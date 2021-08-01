County Clerk’s downtown office to start accepting appointments for all services starting Monday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Clerk’s Office will start accepting appointments for all services provided at the County Clerk Downtown Courthouse location starting Monday.

To schedule an appointment, contact the County Clerk’s Office at 915-546-2071 to speak with the divisions directly.

County residents can obtain birth, marriage and death certificates, as well as recording and assumed name services effective immediately without the need for an appointment at the following locations:

Northeast Annex

  • 4641 Cohen Dr Ste B
  • 915-759-0233
  • 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Ysleta Annex

  • 9521 Socorro Rd Ste A-1
  • 915-860-2484
  • 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

