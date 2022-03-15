EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Thanks to a unanimous vote by the El Paso City Council, the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) will get 700 body-worn cameras, and 410 mobile video recorders.

The new equipment will be paid for via $6.6 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

Placed on the agenda by District 7 City Representative and former El Paso Police Officer, Henry Rivera, the body cams are something he has been advocating for since taking office in 2017.

“I am beyond ecstatic and beyond grateful to everyone who has stood with me for the implementation of body-worn cameras for our police department…It is long overdue that our officers, who work the frontlines every day, are equipped with these body-worn cameras that will protect not only them, but also the citizen they are dealing with and the community as a whole.” District 7 City Representative Henry Rivera.

Currently, the El Paso Police Department has 34 body-worn cameras that were purchased using a $110,000 grant secured by District 7 City Representative Henry Rivera in 2018.

City officials share that, of the 34 body-worn cameras, 17 are used by the DWI Task Force and 17 are assigned to the Crisis Intervention Team (CIT).

The new 700 body-worn cameras, which are expected to be deployed in the Summer of 2023, will go to patrol and traffic officers.

In addition to the $6.6 million in ARPA funds, the City expects to be awarded a state grant in the amount of $497,790 later this month and the City will match $165,930 into the program.

City officials say that when added together, the funding sources will provide approximately 3 years of costs for the body-worn camera program, which then allows the City enough time to develop a funding plan for the remaining two years of costs.

