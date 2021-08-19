Cool Canyon Nights concert canceled due to dangerous roads, new venue for remaining concerts

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The popular Cool Canyon Nights concert series held in McKelligon Canyon is moving locations after severe rains and flooding caused damage and dangerous roads leading to the amphitheater.

For safety reasons, Thursday’s performance has been postponed.

As KTSM 9 News previously reported, more than 100 people were stuck for hours at the entrance and exit of McKelligon Canyon, which was covered by rocks, mud and debris from the storms earlier this summer during a Cool Canyon Nights concert.

Starting Aug. 26, the remaining concerts will be moved to the Convention Center Plaza in Downtown El Paso. The time of the concerts remains the same, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m., the patio act starting at 6 p.m. and the main event starting at 7:15 p.m.

Vendors will also be at the new location with food trucks as well.

These are the remaining nights of the music series schedule:

Thursday, Aug. 26: Prime 80’Z

Thursday, Sept. 5: Fungi Mungle

Thursday, Sept. 9: Ooh La La

