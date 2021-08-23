Congresswoman Escobar reacts to President Biden’s nominee for Commissioner of International Boundary Water Commission

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Lawmakers are reacting to President Joe Biden’s nominee for Commissioner of the International Boundary Water Commission (IBWC), including El Paso’s U.S. representative.

On Sunday, U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Ttexas) expressed her support of Maria Elena Giner for the role.

“I’m proud to announce the nomination by President Biden of Ms. Maria Elena Giner as Commissioner of the USIBWC,” the Congresswoman tweeted. “Ms. Ginger is an excellent choice and will be the first Latina in the position! In May, I led a letter with our southern border delegation supporting her nomination,” the tweet continued. 

The mission of the IBWC is to produce binational solutions to issues that come up over the course of U.S.-Mexico treaties that include boundary demarcation, national water ownership, sanitation, water quality and border region flood control.

