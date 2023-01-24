EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is inviting the public to attend upcoming community meetings to discuss proposed amendments to the Short-Term Rental Ordinance.

“Short-Term Rental” is generally defined as a residential dwelling unit, apartment, condo, or accessory where sleeping areas are rented to overnight guests for a period of less than 30 consecutive days.

The City is evaluating proposed amendments that focus on:

Recommending an ordinance that addresses both host’s and neighborhood concerns

The safety of guests and neighborhoods

Creating a simple user-friendly process to register a permit

Establishing a permit fee based on the cost of service

Collecting the hotel occupancy tax per state statute

Residents wishing to participate can attend the meetings scheduled below:

Wednesday, February 1 | 5:30 p.m.

Memorial Senior Center

1800 Byron

Hosted by City Rep. Alexsandra Annello

Thursday, February 2 | 10:30 a.m.

Greater El Paso Association of Realtors (GEPAR) Offices

6400 Gateway Blvd. East

Hosted by GEPAR

Thursday, February 2 | 6 p.m.

El Paso Community College

Admin. Services Center, Building A

Board Room

9050 Viscount Blvd.

Hosted by City Rep. Art Fierro

Monday, February 6 | 6 p.m.

Pebble Hills Regional Command Center

10780 Pebble Hills

Tuesday, February 7 | 6 p.m.

Westside Regional Command Center

4801 Osborne

Hosted by City Rep. Brian Kennedy

Wednesday, February 8 | 6 p.m.

Northeast Regional Command Center

9600 Dyer

Hosted by City Rep. Joe Molinar

Thursday, February 9 | 6 p.m.

Mission Valley Regional Command Center

9011 Escobar

Hosted by City Rep. Henry Rivera

Monday, February 13 | 6 p.m.

Hybrid Community Meeting

In-Person: City Hall, 300 N. Campbell

Main Conference Room, Second Floor

Virtual Link: https://bit.ly/3kk32lr

Phone: (915) 213-4096 (Code: 483 577 052#)

Tuesday, February 21 | 4 p.m.

El Paso Chamber of Commerce

303 N. Oregon St., Suite 610

Hosted by EP Chamber

Thursday, February 23 | 6 p.m.

Virtual Community Meeting

Virtual Link: http://bit.ly/3wf1tZ1

Phone: (915) 213-4096 (Code: 998 238 324#)

Hosted by City Rep. Isabel Salcido

Wednesday, March 1 | 8 a.m.

Village Inn (Hawkins Exit)

7144 Gateway Blvd. East

Hosted by City Rep. Cassandra Hernandez

