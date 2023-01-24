EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is inviting the public to attend upcoming community meetings to discuss proposed amendments to the Short-Term Rental Ordinance.
“Short-Term Rental” is generally defined as a residential dwelling unit, apartment, condo, or accessory where sleeping areas are rented to overnight guests for a period of less than 30 consecutive days.
The City is evaluating proposed amendments that focus on:
- Recommending an ordinance that addresses both host’s and neighborhood concerns
- The safety of guests and neighborhoods
- Creating a simple user-friendly process to register a permit
- Establishing a permit fee based on the cost of service
- Collecting the hotel occupancy tax per state statute
Residents wishing to participate can attend the meetings scheduled below:
- Wednesday, February 1 | 5:30 p.m.
Memorial Senior Center
1800 Byron
Hosted by City Rep. Alexsandra Annello
- Thursday, February 2 | 10:30 a.m.
Greater El Paso Association of Realtors (GEPAR) Offices
6400 Gateway Blvd. East
Hosted by GEPAR
- Thursday, February 2 | 6 p.m.
El Paso Community College
Admin. Services Center, Building A
Board Room
9050 Viscount Blvd.
Hosted by City Rep. Art Fierro
- Monday, February 6 | 6 p.m.
Pebble Hills Regional Command Center
10780 Pebble Hills
- Tuesday, February 7 | 6 p.m.
Westside Regional Command Center
4801 Osborne
Hosted by City Rep. Brian Kennedy
- Wednesday, February 8 | 6 p.m.
Northeast Regional Command Center
9600 Dyer
Hosted by City Rep. Joe Molinar
- Thursday, February 9 | 6 p.m.
Mission Valley Regional Command Center
9011 Escobar
Hosted by City Rep. Henry Rivera
- Monday, February 13 | 6 p.m.
Hybrid Community Meeting
In-Person: City Hall, 300 N. Campbell
Main Conference Room, Second Floor
Virtual Link: https://bit.ly/3kk32lr
Phone: (915) 213-4096 (Code: 483 577 052#)
- Tuesday, February 21 | 4 p.m.
El Paso Chamber of Commerce
303 N. Oregon St., Suite 610
Hosted by EP Chamber
- Thursday, February 23 | 6 p.m.
Virtual Community Meeting
Virtual Link: http://bit.ly/3wf1tZ1
Phone: (915) 213-4096 (Code: 998 238 324#)
Hosted by City Rep. Isabel Salcido
- Wednesday, March 1 | 8 a.m.
Village Inn (Hawkins Exit)
7144 Gateway Blvd. East
Hosted by City Rep. Cassandra Hernandez
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store
- Scott Rolen elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame
- Community invited to participate in short-term rental public meetings
- Adult Swim splits with ‘Rick and Morty’ co-creator, voice actor Justin Roiland
- Two Borderland teachers named to national ‘Extraordinary Educators’ list
- Man accused of killing 2 people in crash in Chaparral will be held without bond
- Trader Joe’s releases annual list of shopper favorites, new items take top spots