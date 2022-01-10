Commissioner David Stout appointed to represent El Paso on Texas Border Coalition

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – David Stout, County Commissioner for Precinct 2, was announced today to be a representative for El Paso County on the Texas Border Coalition (TBC).

Via their website, officials share that the TBC is comprised of mayors, city council members, county judges, and other county executives.

The TBC represents all the major counties along the Texas-Mexico border, from El Paso down to Brownsville. TBC officials say they represent more the 2.5 million people along this geographical line.

I’m grateful for the trust my colleagues have placed in me. As a member of the TBC, I will advocate for El Paso and other border communities. We have much to offer Texas and the U.S., and the TBC offers another avenue to further El Paso’s efforts to build quality of life and economic development opportunities for our community. david stout, el paso county commissioner precinct 2, tbc representative

The TBC’s vision, as stated on its website, “is to be recognized as a leader and authority for the Texas-Mexico border region and to bring attention to the education and workforce. health care, border security, economic development and transportation needs of communities along the border.”

“Too often, border communities are misrepresented in an effort to further political agendas. This harms people who live in our communities, disrupting family and social lives. I’m glad El Paso County has another platform through which to reach policy-makers in Austin and Washington, D.C.,” Stout added.

