Code Ninjas coming to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Code Ninjas, one of the largest and fastest growing kids coding franchises in the world, will be opening a location here in El Paso.

Houston-based Code Ninjas will be opening their Sun City ‘dojo’ – located at 6450 North Desert Blvd., Ste. G-103 – on January 31.

Officials say that courses are open to kids ages 5 to 14 throughout El Paso. The dojo is open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. The dojo is 1,300 square feet and can accommodate 24 students at one time.

Owner Krissett Loya-Bodiford, a native El Pasoan with a bachelor’s and master’s degree in chemistry and public health, said she wanted to open a space for kids who are excited about learning but may not have a group to join that fits their interests.

It’s about bringing together a community of kids who are creative, who are unique and who may not feel like there’s a special kind of group for them at school, but they want to be a part of a community. Krisset loya-bodiford, owner, code ninjas el Paso

ABOUT THE PROGRAM’S OFFERINGS:

Code Ninjas’ nine instructors, or “senseis,” include STEM majors from the University of Texas at El Paso and New Mexico State University.

Ninjas can advance through nine belts, starting at the white belt, where they will learn the basics of coding. A junior course is for 5- to 7-year-olds and a Create course is for kids starting at 8 years old.

Advanced belt levels include instruction in coding languages such as C# (pronounced C sharp), Lua and JavaScript. Ninjas can attend sessions with their “senseis” twice weekly for an hour each day. The dojo also offers school break camps.

Code Ninjas helps kids gain coding and game development skills through a self-paced game-based curriculum, so they learn without even knowing it. As kids build their skills with the help of the center’s “senseis,” they advance through a belt system — from white to black — until they can code or build their own game or app.

The monthly fee for Code Ninjas is $225; for more information, visit the Code Ninjas website

