City’s fourth new water park opening on Wednesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The city’s fourth new waterpark is opening in the Lower Valley on Wednesday.

Chapateo Water Park, located at 1225 Giles Rd., near Interstate 10, is a fiesta-themed water park featuring giant water slides, a climbing wall, kiddie pool, lazy river and a leisure pool. Patrons can purchase food and drinks at the water park’s La Olla Café.

“The Chapoteo Water Park and the City’s other three water parks are the newest and among the best water park facilities in Texas. We believe these water parks will provide an experience unlike any other in this region,” said City Manager Tommy Gonzalez. “Now families don’t have to travel hours to visit attractions like these in other cities. Today, our families get to enjoy this experience in their own backyard.”

The water park will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information on the Chapoteo Water Park and El Paso’s other water parks, visit EPWaterParks.com.

