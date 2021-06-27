City to start limited re-opening of senior centers in July

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The city of El Paso is starting its first phase of re-opening its senior centers.

Starting July 6, the centers will be open from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays or Thursdays and will be open at a limited capacity of 80 percent. Activities such as bingo or loteria will be offered.

According to the city, the centers will be operated at limited capacity to keep seniors healthy as El Paso opens fully in the coming months.

El Paso’s senior population is its highest vaccinated group. As of Sunday, 85.2 percent of El Pasoans 65 and older have been fully vaccinated and 93.8 percent have been partially vaccinated.

For more information, visit elpasotexas.gov/parks-and-recreation/senior-centers/senior-centers/.

