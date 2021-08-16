City to hold emergency meeting to discuss COVID-19 response

by: Patricia L. Garcia

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso City Council is holding an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss its COVID-19 response.

The meeting will be at 4 p.m. Monday. KTSM 9 News will stream the meeting on this page at that time.

City Council will discuss legal options regarding Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive orders that limit local governments from mandating mask mandates.

On Monday, the city reported 750 new COVID-19 cases for the week of Aug. 8 through Aug. 14 (CDC Week 32), along with 14 virus-related deaths, including one breakthrough death. There are now 2,744 deaths in El Paso attributed to COVID. As of Monday, there are 98 people hospitalized with COVID.

On Sunday, the Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocked mask mandates in Texas cities that defied the orders, including Dallas and San Antonio.

