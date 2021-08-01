City to commemorate second anniversary of Aug. 3 shooting with events honoring victims

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The city of El Paso is holding several events on Tuesday to commemorate the second anniversary of the Aug. 3 mass shooting at the Cielo Vista Walmart.

The events are meant to honor the victims and their families, as well as to allow the public an opportunity to grieve, heal and unite again.

The City will host the following tributes on Tuesday:

Memorial Bell Tolling Ceremony

Members of the City Council will participate in a special ceremony at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, before the regularly scheduled Council meeting. The ceremony will include a moment of silence, followed by the reading of the names of each victim. The Council members will take turns tolling the bell in remembrance of the 23 victims. The ceremony will be shown live on the city’s YouTube channel.

Resilience: Remembering August 3

The El Paso Museum of History will host the Resilience: Remembering August 3 exhibit from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The exhibit features items left by community members at a makeshift memorial shortly after the mass shooting. Luminarias will be placed around the exhibit as a sign of unity.

Luminarias at Ponder Park

Luminarias will be displayed and lit at 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Ponder Park, 7500 WH Burges Dr. An El Paso Symphony Orchestra Quintet will pay tribute at Ponder Park from 8 to 9 p.m. Visitors will be given orange ribbons to place at the Park’s memorial site.

Unite with Light

As a sign of unity, the community is encouraged to light their front yards, porches and windows with candles, twinkle lights, luminarias or other lighting starting at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

The public art lighting along I-10 and Airway will be illuminated orange from Monday through Aug. 16, in remembrance of the August 3 victims.

El Paso International Airport’s terminal and landscaping lights will also be illuminated orange from Tuesday through Aug. 16, in remembrance of the August 3 victims. The public is invited to visit the lights and walk or drive along the path.

Additional commemorative events include:

Star on the Mountain: El Paso Chamber will flash the Star on the Mountain 23 times in honor of the victims at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Mayor Oscar Leeser will read the names of each victim.

El Paso Chamber will flash the Star on the Mountain 23 times in honor of the victims at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Mayor Oscar Leeser will read the names of each victim. Healing Meditation: Live Active El Paso will host healing meditation sessions at Ponder Park the week of August 3 at 7 p.m. The free sessions are open to the public and will take place on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

All of the events are posted on the City of El Paso social media sites (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter) and at www.elpasotexas.gov.

