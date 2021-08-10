City seeking community input for ‘Onward Alameda’ project

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 13-mile stretch of Alameda Avenue from downtown to Socorro will be studied as the city looks to establish a master plan for the major thoroughfare. The city is reaching out to the public to help shape how the corridor should evolve.

“Creating a new successful plan and vision that meets the community’s needs requires participation and ideas from as many members of the community as possible, so we’re asking everyone to please join us so that your voice is heard,” said City Engineer Sam Rodriguez. “The Alameda Corridor has historically been one of the integral corridors for the mobility and expansion of the El Paso community. As a State highway, Alameda Avenue continues to serve as an essential roadway from Downtown El Paso to the Mission Valley and beyond the City limits.”

The Capital Improvement Department’s “Onward Alameda” project will establish a long-term vision for the future of the Alameda Corridor and how it should evolve in the coming years. The community is invited to join the first of many public meetings at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 26 by clicking on the following link: https://bittylink.com/8tw.

Members of the public can also join the meeting by dialing: 1-301-715-8592, and entering the following meeting ID when prompted: 813 7963 7868#.

Members of the community who cannot attend the meeting can still provide their opinions by visiting the Onward Alameda website and leaving their input on the comment page https://onwardalameda.com/virtual-charrette-hub.

The website also allows members of the public to take surveys, sign up for plan updates, join any online virtual meeting and review draft work as it is created.

