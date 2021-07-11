City of El Paso expects Chalk the Block and Winterfest to return in full this year

Other Quality of Life services expected to return as well

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Much-loved events such as Chalk the Block and Winterfest are expected to return in 2021, as well as other Quality of Life events and services.

According to the city of El Paso, the events should be back in full form this year, though no dates have yet been announced.

Other city services that will be expanding operations for El Paso residents include the El Paso Public Library, city museums, the Parks and Recreation department and the El Paso Zoo.

The Parks department anticipates the return of swimming classes, water aerobics and afterschool programs. However, the following facilities will remain closed because of renovations:

Leo Cancellare Pool, 650 Wallenberg Dr.

Therapeutic and Instructional Aquatic Center, 9031 Viscount Blvd.

Pavo Real Recreation Center, 9301 Alameda Ave.

Leona Ford Washington Recreation Center, 3400 E. Missouri Ave.

Grandview Senior Center, 3134 Jefferson Ave.

Although the Zoo has re-opened to the public, the ropes course challenge, dubbed the Cooper Canyon Challenge, will re-open to the public and more animals demonstrations will happen throughout the year.

The city is also working to expand the hours of operation at libraries across El Paso. That includes restarting in-person programs and re-opening computer labs. Passport services are not expected to return until the 2022 Fiscal Year. The main library will remain closed until 2023 due to the addition of the Mexican American Cultural Center.

In addition, city museums are working to open five days a week and to bring back in-person programs, according to the city.

For more information on specific opening dates, visit elpasotexas.gov/departments.

