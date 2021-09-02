City of El Paso awarded more than $888K in 2021 FEMA catastrophic preparedness grant

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso’s Office of Emergency Management (OEM) has received a 2021 Regional Catastrophic Preparedness Grant Program (RCPGP) Award worth $888,105 by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help prepare for future emergencies.

The grant provides funding for the development and delivery of projects that help communities manage catastrophic incidents.

“As we have seen throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and previous crises, El Paso is committed to developing solutions that will support and benefit our region during, after and before a catastrophic incident,” said Managing Director and Fire Chief Mario D’Agostino. “These funds will be used to develop planning, coordination and preparedness efforts impacting the health and wellness of our region.”

RCPGP applicants, like El Paso, are encouraged to develop projects that build a continuous cycle of planning, organizing, training and exercising with regional partners across the whole community to improve their collective readiness posture. This is the second RCPGP award OEM has received since 2019.

The 2021 grant focuses on planning, organization and training exercises to build regional capabilities in FEMA’s health, medical, food, water and shelter community lifelines. Cities that apply for the grant are encouraged to develop projects that improve their preparedness for catastrophic events.

