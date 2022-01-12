City of El Paso announces partnership with General Motors

This image provided by General Motors shows the GM Logo. The U.S. government’s highway safety agency approved a request by General Motors to recall four 2021 vehicle makes due to a malfunctioning air bag warning light. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Friday, June 11, 2021, that the cars in question include the Buick Envision, Cadillac CT4 and CT5, Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV, Chevrolet Corvette, Suburban and Tahoe, and GMC Yukon and Yukon XL. (General Motors via AP)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The city of El Paso announced a new partnership with General Motors on Wednesday night hinting at a combined effort to reduce the city’s carbon footprint.

The announcement, sent by email with a news release, says the city and “community partners” formed a new partnership with GM for charging station development and electric development research.

The news release is vague about what the partnership will mean in investment into the community and who all the partners are.

There will be a news conference tomorrow about the partnership around 11 a.m.

