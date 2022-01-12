City of El Paso announces partnership with General Motors

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The city of El Paso announced a new partnership with General Motors on Wednesday night hinting at a combined effort to reduce the city’s carbon footprint.
The announcement, sent by email with a news release, says the city and “community partners” formed a new partnership with GM for charging station development and electric development research.
The news release is vague about what the partnership will mean in investment into the community and who all the partners are.
There will be a news conference tomorrow about the partnership around 11 a.m.
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.