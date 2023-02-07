EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Public Library invites the public to a grand reopening celebration of the Westside Branch Library.

The ceremony will be held Saturday, February 11 at 10 a.m.

The Library is celebrating additions to the facility that include a new computer lab with new computers, an expanded children’s area and a new circulation desk as well as other amenities.

City and community leaders will participate in a ribbon-cutting celebration followed by a tour of the branch library, a story time program, and free refreshments.

The branch expansion and renovation was funded by the voter-approved 2012 bond.

The branch first opened to the public in December 1988 and holds the distinction of being the only branch library built using primarily private funds.

In conjunction with the Westside branch reopening, the Dorris Van Doren branch, located at 551 E. Redd Road, will close to the public on Friday, February 10, to undergo renovations.

WHO: City of El Paso Public Library

WHAT: Westside Branch Library Reopening Celebration

WHEN: 10 a.m. Saturday, February 11

WHERE: Westside Library, 125 Belvidere St.

For more information about the Public Library, click here.

