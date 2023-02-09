EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso will host the 10th Annual Cooperative Purchasing Expo for local businesses to learn how to work with the City of El Paso.

The expo, which is free and open to the public, will be Wednesday, March 29 at the Judson F. Williams Convention Center from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It’s an opportunity for local businesses to grow by learning how they can participate in cooperative contracts used by governmental agencies across the country. Cooperative agreements provide vendors with the opportunity to have their goods and services sold in large quantities nationwide.

Resource partners will also be providing information on bonding, financing, state and federal certifications, and more on how to do business with government agencies.

According to the City, the Purchasing Expo is the largest business networking opportunity in the Southwest.

Those interested in the expo can pre-register by clicking here.

Friday, March 3 is the last day for vendors to purchase an exhibitor booth from $250-$400 and space is limited. The expo is also an opportunity for vendors to promote their business to agency buyers and exhibitors. Those interested, click here.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store