EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is looking into issuing a bond election in the November election that may support proposals for investment throughout the community, according to a presentation made during a city council meeting on Tuesday.

It’s unclear how much the bond issuance would be and what specific projects it will fund. But on Tuesday, the City Council discussed a timeline for rolling out a bond initiative to the public and eventually putting a proposal together for a vote in November.

Bonds are a form of debt governments use to support various projects. Those funds can be used to build streets, hospitals, bridges, and facilities.

Bonds approved by voters are called general obligation bonds that are used for specific purposes specified on a ballot.

The city is planning on asking the community for input in the next several months and then selecting projects for funding in the Spring.

For now, the city is conducting various outreach efforts and studies to grow four areas in the city. Those include, the Alameda Corridor, the Downtown and Kern area, master plans for Memorial Park and the Mary Francis Kiesling area, and Pavo Real Campus.

