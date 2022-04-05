ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department arrested two people late last week after a child was found alone in a hotel room. Laura Maples, 29, and Ronald Rollie, 32, have both been charged with Endangering/Abandoning a child.

According to an arrest affidavit, around 9:30 p.m. on April 1, officers responded to Ramada Inn at 3001 E Highway 80 after witnesses called 911 to report a lost child. When officers arrived at the scene, witnesses said the child’s mother had just shown up and had taken the child back to her hotel room.

However, witnesses told police they saw the child leave the hotel room earlier in the evening and that the child was “crying and hysterical” and trying to find its mother. Witnesses said they helped the little one search for an hour before they decided to call police.

Officers then spoke with the mother, identified as Maples, who said she had only been away from the room for about 25 minutes to get something to eat. According to the affidavit, officers could smell alcohol coming from Maples and Maples later admitted to having two drinks in the hotel bar.

The bartender at Escape Lounge then told police that Maples, and her boyfriend, identified as Rollie, had come into the bar about 8:30 p.m. and had been inside the bar for about an hour and a half. The bartender said Maples had four drinks while inside the lounge.

Police then found Rollie, who said he’d only been away from the hotel room for about five minutes. Rollie admitted to police that he and Maples had been drinking since 2:00 that afternoon. He said they had been “working on a bucket of Fireball shots”, the affidavit stated.





Maples and Rollie were both taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where they remain behind bars as of Tuesday morning. The bond for Maples has been set at $5,500, while Rollie’s bond has been set at $5,000.