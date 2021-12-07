Chick-Fil-A baby: Mother leaves drive-thru to give birth

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXMA) – Bismarck’s youngest Chick-Fil-A fan made his grand entrance on the same day as the grand opening of the city’s restaurant.

Chantelle Zika had been in the lunch line for 30 minutes when she got the phone call she and her husband Matt had been waiting for: It was time for her labor to be induced.

“We were on a will call for an induction that day, and I was two days away from my due date,” said Zika.

Since their order had already been placed through the app, Zika’s husband was a little hesitant to get out of line.

“There were a few people standing there, there was a cop and I said, ‘Can you move a cone?’ and he said, ‘Well you have plenty of room,’ but I said ‘No! I’m having a baby!'” said Zika.

Before long, Zika and her husband were getting out of line to head to the hospital.

“Well, like I said, he loves Chick-Fil-A, so he was a little disappointed that he wasn’t going to get it, but I said, ‘We’ll just have to come back,'” said Zika.

Needless to say, mom and dad missed out on the grand opening but got to bring home something they wanted even more.

“I had him at 6:08 p.m. His name is Alexander James, and he weighed 7 pounds and 13 ounces, and he is just perfect,” said Zika.

Zika’s husband also made sure to go back to get the food after their son was delivered, and Chick-Fil-A made sure to gift Baby Alexander with his first stuffed animal — an ‘Eat Mor Chikin’ cow.