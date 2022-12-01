EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Knights of Columbus of St.

Luke’s Catholic Church, Charlie Clark Nissan and Fort Bliss are spreading some warmth and cheer this holiday season for students from the Canutillo Independent School District.

Coats and gifts will be distributed from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 at the Grand Fort Bliss Movie Theater at Freedom Crossings on Fort Bliss located at 1619 Pleasonton Rd. Adults will need a recreational pass to get on base.

The organizations will provide 250 winter coats, stuffed animals, and more to children in need within the Canutillo community through the annual Coats for Kids program.

“This charitable collaboration always brings lots of joy to our kids who need it the most.” said Dr. Monica Reyes, Executive Director of Student Support Services at Canutillo ISD.

The distribution event will offer games, music, fun activities for kids, and a visit from Santa Claus.

