Centro de Salud Familiar La Fe to hold Aug. 3 healing event on Monday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Centro de Salud Familiar La Fe is holding a healing event on Monday to commemorate the second anniversary of the Aug. 3 shooting.

The free event, “Healing Together — An Evening in Memory of the 23 Lives Lost on 08/23/2019,” will be from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Monday at the La Fe Culture and Technology Center, 721 S. Ochoa St.

The event will include performances from Matachines San Ignacio de Loyola, Ballet Flokloric Totec de La Fe and Mariachi Real Azteca. Poet and authors Benjamin Alire Saenz and Gris Munoz are special guests, along with El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego.

For more information, please call the La Fe Administration Office at (915) 534-7979

