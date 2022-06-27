EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Today is National HIV Testing Day, and officials at Centro De Salud Familiar La Fe say testing is critical for residents.

Doctor Cesar Calianga of La Fe Center says depending on how sexually active a person is, as long as the virus is controlled, it can not be transmitted to others. He recommends getting HIV tested at least once a year.

“Everyone is at risk for HIV, that’s something we have to realize. It just takes one IV drug use, or one sexual encounter, to get HIV. So you don’t have to be promiscuous, you don’t have to be a heavy drug user. If you use an IV drug once or had sex once then you should be tested,” Calianga said.

Centro De Salud Familiar La Fe, Estella Reyes – Lopez says anyone can come in and get a free HIV test.

“We encourage everyone in our community to look at this week as National HIV testing Day and as an opportunity to talk about HIV with your friends, with your family, with your children, with your parents, with everyone around you. We are way past the point where we can consider HIV AIDS still a taboo, we can’t risk that anymore we have to talk about it,” Reyes-Lopez said.

According to Reyes-Lopez, Latina women between the ages of 14 to 30 should be tested since they are in their prime of sexual activity.

“But most important, make sure that if you are HIV positive that you learn how to take care of your medical condition, that you get treatment, that you get care, and that you do get support and if it turns out that you’re HIV negative. That we will understand how to stay HIV negative,” Reyes-Lopez Said.

Calianga says from the time you are HIV positive to the time you receive care, it’s important to get the proper medications to control the virus as soon as possible.

If you’re looking into getting tested for HIV at La Fe Center, you can call (915) 545-7247. The center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The clinic is located at 1505 Mescalero Drive.

For more information on HIV testing at Centro De Salud La Fe click here.

