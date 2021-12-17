Celebrate and donate via the ’10 Years of Wonder’ Telethon on 1/12/2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Join KTSM and the El Paso Children’s Hospital for a celebration of their 10th Anniversary in the Borderland, via the ’10 Years of Wonder’ Telethon on January 12.

KTSM will host the day-long telethon to support the hospital and kids all around the region.

Viewers can call in and donate as part of the celebration of the decade-long service that El Paso Children’s Hospital has provided the region, and to support the next ten years.

Tune in and donate on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 – all day long – to support children’s healthcare in the Borderland via the El Paso Children’s Hospital Telethon.

