Celebrate and donate via the ’10 Years of Wonder’ Telethon on 1/12/2022

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Join KTSM and the El Paso Children’s Hospital for a celebration of their 10th Anniversary in the Borderland, via the ’10 Years of Wonder’ Telethon on January 12.

KTSM will host the day-long telethon to support the hospital and kids all around the region.

Viewers can call in and donate as part of the celebration of the decade-long service that El Paso Children’s Hospital has provided the region, and to support the next ten years.

Tune in and donate on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 – all day long – to support children’s healthcare in the Borderland via the El Paso Children’s Hospital Telethon.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story