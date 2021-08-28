CBP investigating possible human smuggling scheme in Columbus, N.M.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two people were airlifted to University Medical Center via Native Air Ambulance and five people were taken to a hospital in Deming on Friday. All are believed to be a part of a human smuggling scheme.

Just after midnight on Friday, Border Patrol agents assigned to the Deming Border Patrol station noticed a suspicious vehicle going west on New Mexico State Road 9 in Columbus, N.M. The driver failed to yield after agents attempted to stop the vehicle and continued on.

Agents stopped the pursuit because of the driver’s erratic driving. However, the vehicle was later discovered in an irrigation ditch. When agents arrived at the scene, seven people were found near an apartment complex near Columbus.

A U.S. Border Patrol Nationally Registered EMT evaluated the seven people and provided medical attention. Additional medical support was also requested.

According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the incident is currently under investigation.

