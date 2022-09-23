EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police department responded to a traffic incident where it was reported a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

The incident happened in the intersection of St. Vrain and San Antonio, in Downtown El Paso area just before 11 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as our newsroom learns more information.

