Canutillo ISD proposes $187.5 million bond for November election

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A proposed $187.5 million bond for improvements for Canutillo Independent School District school improvements will be voted on Nov. 2, 2021.

On Tuesday night, the Canutillo ISD Board of Trustees approved an order calling for the bond election in the fall. One of the bonds is for $177.5 million for school facilities and another for $10 million for the district’s debt.

“This bond will allow us to provide increased opportunities, resources and security for our students and teachers. Our community is growing and we must grow with it to adequately support the uptick of school-aged children to the areas we serve in the coming years. We must also provide current and prospective students with adequate space, opportunities for advancement and access to facilities and resources that bolster success,” said CISD Superintendent Dr. Pedro Galaviz.

According to the district, they do not believe that the 2021 bond will cause an increase in taxes for Canutillo residents.

