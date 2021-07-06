Body found in drainage reservoir under Cotton underpass

Local News

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department said a body was found Tuesday morning in a drainage reservoir under the Cotton overpass in Central El Paso.

EPPD’s Crimes Against Persons Unit and Crime Scene Unit are investigating the incident, which was reported to media at 11:14 a.m. Tuesday.

No other information is available at this time.

