Body found in drainage reservoir under Cotton underpass

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department said a body was found Tuesday morning in a drainage reservoir under the Cotton overpass in Central El Paso.

EPPD’s Crimes Against Persons Unit and Crime Scene Unit are investigating the incident, which was reported to media at 11:14 a.m. Tuesday.

No other information is available at this time.

