Biden salutes troops as ‘spine of America’ on Veterans Day

A tomb guard of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, known as “The Old Guard,” stands during a centennial commemoration event at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, in Arlington National Cemetery, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

ARLINGTON, Va. (NewsNation Now) — As Americans across the country pay tribute to those who’ve served in the U.S. Armed Services, President Joe Biden marked Veterans Day by visiting the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

“There’s nothing low risk or low cost about war for the women and men who fight it,” said Biden, whose administration earlier in the day, announced a federal effort to better understand, identify and treat medical conditions suffered by troops deployed to toxic environments.

Biden, the father of an Iraq War veteran, is also using his first Veterans Day in office to announce an effort to better understand, treat and identify medical conditions suffered by troops deployed to toxic environments.

Biden’s new effort centers on lung problems suffered by troops who breathe in toxins and the potential connection between rare respiratory cancers and time spent overseas breathing poor air, according to senior White House officials. Federal officials plan to start by examining lung and breathing problems but said they will expand the effort as science identifies potential new connections.

ARLINGTON, VA – NOVEMBER 10: A tomb guard of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, known as “The Old Guard,” walks after a centennial commemoration event at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, in Arlington National Cemetery, on November 10, 2021, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images)

A tomb guard of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, known as “The Old Guard,” stands during a centennial commemoration event at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, in Arlington National Cemetery, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

People place flowers during a centennial commemoration event at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, in Arlington National Cemetery, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

An American flag is seen amongst the flowers during a centennial commemoration event at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, in Arlington National Cemetery, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

ARLINGTON, VA – NOVEMBER 10: A man kneels to place flowers during a centennial commemoration event at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, in Arlington National Cemetery, on November 10, 2021, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images)

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is surrounded by flowers during a centennial commemoration event at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, in Arlington National Cemetery, on November 10, 2021, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Alex Brandon / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALEX BRANDON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

President Joe Biden pauses during a wreath laying ceremony to commemorate Veterans Day and mark the centennial anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Joe Biden salutes as he stands with Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough and Army Maj. Gen. Allan M. Pepin during a wreath laying ceremony to commemorate Veterans Day and mark the centennial anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Arlington, Va. First lady Jill Biden is at left. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The new federal effort is also designed to make it easier for veterans to make claims based on their symptoms, to collect more data from troops who are suffering and to give veterans more time to make medical claims after symptoms such as asthma and sinus problems develop.

The U.S. military has been aware for years of the health risks associated with open-air burn pits. In 2013, federal investigators found a military camp in Afghanistan was operating a pit for more than five years, nearly four times longer than Pentagon rules allowed. The Defense Department has said burn pits should only be used as a temporary last resort when no other alternative trash disposal method is feasible, yet they persisted for years.

