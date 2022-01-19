“Bands of Enchantment” series showcases New Mexico’s music talent

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ken C. Peterson, an alumni of New Mexico State University (2003), is the creator and executive producer of Bands of Enchantment, a television series meant to spotlight through 30-minute shows, the musical talents that come from all across the State of New Mexico.

At its core, according to the creators, the show is all about family.

Bands of Enchantment debuted in June 2021 and aired on PBS stations across New Mexico and the Texas panhandle. The series is airing this month in several major PBS markets from San Francisco to New York City, and can be streamed anywhere on the PBS app.

It turned out to be a family show. says People tell us they are watching with their tweens, sharing it with baby boomers. It’s cross-generational. We love that. Vince T. Chavez, Peterson’s stepbrother, executive producer and series director

The show’s roots run deep in New Mexico. Peterson, who’s originally from the Detroit area, spent his childhood amid the echoes of Motown. But he “fell in love with music in New Mexico,” when his new family moved to the area.



“It’s where I found my creativity,” says Peterson of New Mexico. “It has saved me many a time.”



Peterson sharpened those talents at NMSU’s Department of Theatre Arts. For “Bands of Enchantment,” he asked Jim Billings, Theatre Arts college professor, to serve as set designer. Peterson also tapped versatile Santino Jiménez, a 2002 NMSU graduate and a Los Angeles-based actor whose production experience and knack for creatively maximizing resources helped transform a Tucumcari train depot into a studio.

Peterson, an actor, musician and writer, lives in California. He works virtually with his Detroit-based stepbrother in their company Elkhorn Entertainment. All those miles away, their fondness for New Mexico rings clear. Peterson calls the show a “celebration of our rich and culturally diverse state.”



“We wanted to make a show that showcases New Mexico as a place where great music happens and is a beautiful place to visit,” says Vince T. Chavez, who studied at NMSU in 1996. “We wanted to bring some of the best in music to merge with New Mexico talent on a big stage.”



They’re working toward another season of “Bands of Enchantment.” Peterson, who curated the show’s acts, hopes to have a live audience and expand the show into a festival.

A version of this story was first published in the fall 2021 issue of Panorama, NMSU's alumni and friends magazine.

