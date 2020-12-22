Baby Yoda appearing in Rosca de Reyes

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) – The traditional Rosca de Reyes is getting a galactic twist this year following Baby Yoda’s explosion in popularity.

Baby Yoda is undoubtedly the force to be recognized. From becoming a viral meme to the best-selling toy on Amazon at the beginning of December. The Mandalorian character came from a galaxy far, far away, to leave a mark here on Earth.

Now, Baby Yoda has kneaded his way into tradition.

Mexico City’s Kraneo Food, a burger restaurant with artisanal beer, is adding a Rosca de Reyes to their menu that features ‘the child’ (or as it is traditionally known, ‘el niño’), but this one is not baby Jesus. Star Wars fans can instead purchase a Rosca containing Baby Yoda.

For the price of 500 pesos, roughly $25, Mexico City’s fans of the franchise have something more to look forward to when they cut into the Rosca on January 6.

It seems to be catching on, 3D printed Baby Yoda’s are now being by Twitter users.

It is unknown whether ‘the child’ will find his way into bakeries here in the Rio Grande Valley.

In Mexico, as well in the Rio Grande Valley, it is customary for friends and family to gather and share the sweet bread on “Three Kings Day,” the day Christ Child was visited by the Wise Men.

Those who find a hidden, usually plastic, figurine in their slice become the “godparents” and have to provide a meal on Feb. 2.

As with all traditions and celebrations to be celebrated this year and next, it is advised that you do so in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Even if you do not find a Rosca with Baby Yoda near you, you can still feel the relief of not having to provide the tamales if your slice of the Rosca is clear of baby Jesus as well.

