EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A federal jury convicted two members of the Barrio Azteca street gang for their involvement in the murder of a U.S. Consulate employee and her husband in Ciudad Juárez twelve years ago.

Jose Guadalupe Diaz Diaz, aka Zorro and Martin Artin Perez Marrufo, aka Popeye, 54, were convicted on charges of racketeering, murder, narcotics trafficking and money laundering on Feb. 3. The trial centered around the pair’s role as gunmen the day Leslie Enriquez, Arthur Redelfs and Jorge Salcido Ceniceros were shot and killed.

On March 13, 2010, Enriquez, a consulate employee in Juárez, her husband Redelfs and Salcido, the husband of another consulate employee were driving from a child’s birthday party. The three were shot and killed during their trip because their identities were mistaken.

“The murders of Leslie Enriquez, Arthur Redelfs, and Jorge Salcido Ceniceros are a tragedy,” said assistant attorney general Kenneth A. Polite Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “These convictions demonstrate the department’s commitment to combating violent transnational criminal organizations.”

Mandatory minimums for the crimes the two are convicted of come with mandatory minimum sentences of life in prison.

Diaz Diaz and Perez Marrufo were shown to be part of the Barrio Azteca street gang, which is known as a transnational criminal organization. The gang allied itself with the Sinaloa Cartel over a decade ago in a war over control of the smuggling routes through Juárez.

Diaz was extradited from Mexico on Nov. 13, 2019 and Maruffo was extradited on Jan. 18, 2020. Sentencing for the two will be on May 9.

