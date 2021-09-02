As Texas permitless carry takes effect, here’s what you should know about where you can and can’t carry

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Texans can carry a gun without a permit in Texas if they are 21 years old and pass a background check to buy a firearm.

While a local gun shop says it has seen an uptick in the sale of gun holsters, there’s still some confusion about permitless carry.

“A lot of people that are coming in, they maybe feel like, ‘I don’t need a license anymore because, you know, now that I can carry anywhere, that someone with a license can (carry guns anywhere), and that’s not necessarily true,” said Richard Garcia, general manager of Sportsman’s Elite. “There’s going to be a lot of places that people with the license can carry and people without the license cannot carry.”

With permitless carry, Texans still cannot carry guns in places protected by federal laws, such as airports and schools.

“One of the biggest places here in El Paso is going to be UTEP, where, with a license to carry, you can carry your firearm concealed with you at UTEP,” he said. “Otherwise without that license to carry, you’re not going to be able to carry at UTEP via the permitless carry.”

Garcia said that businesses can also put signs up prohibiting guns.

“There’s going to be some signs … Penal Code 30.05, which is a no trespassing sign, will allow people who have a license to carry to carry beyond that sign; whereas, people who are permitless carry aren’t going to be allowed to pass that sign,” said Garcia.

On the website for Moms Demand Action, a gun safety group, various gun signage can be found with an explanation. Here’s a breakdown:

30.05 sign prohibits a person without a license from carrying on the premises.

30.06 sign prohibits a person with a license from carrying a concealed firearm on the premises.

30.07 prohibits a person with a license from openly carrying a firearm on the premises.

El Pasoan Abraham Fierro has a license to carry and urges others to understand the law when it comes to permitless carry.

“Get involved with the law, where you can’t and can carry,” he said, adding that he will get his license again as he can carry more places. “I’m all for permitless carry, if people want to carry a gun and they’re legally allowed to purchase it, why not?”

Fierro’s friend, Dallas Haney, went to the gun range for the first time on Thursday and told KTSM 9 News that he plans to purchase his first gun soon.

“I think the smartest move, if you really want to be carrying a lot, is to maybe get your license to carry because you’re a lot more legit that way. You can carry a lot more places,” he said.

