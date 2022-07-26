EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police responded to a domestic disturbance call early Tuesday morning to find a couple dead in their home after shots were fired.

EPPD responded to the call around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning off Red Man Drive in Northeast El Paso.

“The call of that domestic disturbance advised that there was a couple that was arguing and during the argument shots were heard,” said Javier Zambrano, spokesperson for EPPD.

According to the police, they found bodies of a man and a woman, both in their early 30s.

The initial investigation showed it was a murder-suicide.

“Incidents like that happen any place any time you really hope it would never happen in your neighborhood and you can never tell when it’s gonna happen or who it’s gonna happen to,” said Samuel Aguirre, spokesperson for EPPD.

Neighbors say the couple had multiple children but the police did not yet confirm this information.

However they said “there were other people in the home” during the incident.

Center Against Sexual and Family violence children’s program coordinator Marlon Saldana said the center offers resources for families who would like to seek help or counseling.

“We offer support groups, financial support groups, if you need assistance with emergency shelter, maybe you want to leave a relationship but you don’t have a place to go we can go ahead and shelter you,” Saldana explained.

You can call CASFV’s 24-hour Crisis Hopeline at 915-593-7300 or 1800-727-0511 or visit their website for more information about available resources.