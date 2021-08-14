Antonio Basco, husband of Aug. 3 victim, dies nearly two years after laying wife to rest

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Antonio Basco, who was embraced by the El Paso community after his wife was killed in the Aug. 3 shooting, has died, according to Perches Funeral Homes.

It is unclear how Basco died but a memorial service is being planned for him at the La Paz Faith Center in Central El Paso. A day and time has not been set up.

Basco publicly mourned the loss of his wife, Margie Reckard, in the aftermath of the mass shooting two years ago. A public memorial service was held for Reckard at the same center where El Pasoans packed the building, which holds 500.

People lined the sidewalk outside the center to comfort Basco as he said goodbye to Reckard that day on Aug. 16, 2019.

“We invite you as a community to join us and show him some El Paso love,” Perches Funeral Homes said in a statement.

