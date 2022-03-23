(NEXSTAR) – During Tuesday’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) questioned Kentanji Brown Jackson about a book taught at the school where Jackson serves as a member of the board of trustees.

The book, “Antiracist Baby,” argues babies are taught to be racist or anti-racist and there is no neutrality, The Hill reports.

Cruz, who called the book “stunning,” asked Jackson if she agreed with the book, which he said is being taught to kids at Washington’s Georgetown Day School.

“Senator,” said Jackson, “I do not believe that any child should be made to feel as though they are racist or though they are not valued or though they are less than their victims, that they are oppressors. I don’t believe in any of that.”

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, holds up a book as he questions Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday, March 22, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks as a visual aid is displayed during Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday, March 22, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, looks as a visual aid is displayed as he questions Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday, March 22, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, takes a drink of soda while surrounded by books that he used as examples while questioning Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday, March 22, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. The books included the work, “How to Be An Antiracist,” by Ibram X. Kendi. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Just a day after Cruz questioned Jackson on “Antiracist Baby” while showing pages of the book on posters, the title sits atop Amazon’s list of best sellers in children’s books on prejudice and racism.

As Insider reports, another book Cruz discussed is seeing a boost in sales. “The End of Policing” is among the best sellers on Amazon’s government and social policy genre.

Cruz also asked Jackson multiple questions about critical race theory during Tuesday’s hearing. Jackson has been asked about her approach to the law, her views on “court-packing” and her response to claims by Republican Sen. Josh Hawley that she has been too lenient in sentencing child pornography offenders and is generally soft on crime.

In her final day of Senate questioning, Jackson declared she would rule “without any agendas” as the high court’s first Black female justice and rejected Republican efforts to paint her as soft on crime in her decade on the federal bench. On Thursday, the final of four days of hearings, legal experts on both sides will weigh in.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.