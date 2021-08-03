Animal Services adds tool to help owners who need to rehome a pet

Thor the bulldog naps before competition at the 144th Westminster Kennel Club dog show, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in New York. Thor most recently won the Kennel Club of Philadelphia’s National Dog Show in November, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso is implementing a new program to help families who cannot keep their pets.

“Home To Home” is a new interactive re-homing tool added to El Paso Animal Services to assist pet owners in the community.

The tool will provide people who can no longer keep their pets with the opportunity to find new and loving homes without having to surrender the pet to a shelter. Pets will be able to transfer from one home to another to help alleviate stress for both animals and their human counterparts.

Home To Home can also connect potential new pet owners with existing ones to provide vital firsthand information.

“The pets and families in our community continue to have needs, so Animal Services has been looking for ways to assist the community while also being mindful of the needs of the hundreds of pets already in our shelter,” said Ramon Herrera, Animal Services interim director.

Home To Home is an online tool that can be found on the El Paso Animal Services website, where owners who need to surrender their pets can post the animal’s picture. People needing to rehome pets will need to complete a brief form, upload the photo and then submit it. Animal Services will post the information on its website once received.

People looking to adopt a pet can also utilize a search feature on Home to Home. The tool is free to use and no money is allowed to be exchanged.

“As much as we like to think our shelter is a happy place, it isn’t a home, and it can be stressful for the animals. The No. 1 reason for surrendering pets is an unavoidable change in living situations,” said Herrera. “A perfect opportunity to use the Home To Home tool would be within the time frame of finding out relocation is necessary and the actual moving date. If the pet isn’t re-homed before the moving deadline, then the shelter is the next option for this family and pet in need.”

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.