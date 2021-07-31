American Red Cross holds blood drive in honor of Aug. 3 victims

Cropped Image Of Person Showing I Love You Sign with Blood Bag on defoucused background of nurse and blood donator at Blood Donation Center. Donate Concept.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The American Red Cross West Texas Chapter is commemorating the second anniversary of the Aug. 3, 2019, Walmart shooting with a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at The Pavilion in Ascarate Park.

“Just as we stood in solidarity on August 3, today we can once again, stand together through blood donations to make a positive impact in the lives of others,” said Ames Davis, executive director of the

American Red Cross West Texas Chapter. “Join us in our ‘Healing El Paso Blood Drive’ by Remembering Lives to Save Lives.”

Those who give blood on Saturday will receive a $10 Amazon gift card via email, courtesy of Amazon, and will have their name entered into a drawing for a chance to win free gas for a year ($5,000 value).

But only those who donate at the Saturday blood drive will get a free Red Cross t-shirt, while supplies last, commemorating the event.

To schedule an appointment to give blood, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org and use the Sponsor Code “Healing” or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).



