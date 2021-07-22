Alamogordo parks plagued by vandalism

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The city of Alamogordo says it’s been plagued by a series of vandalism incidents at its parks.

The vandalism includes damage to public restrooms and a ping pong table, as well as new picnic tables that were set on fire. The city’s skate park has been covered in graffiti and littered with trash, the city said.

Most recently, a newly reseeded area of Washington Park was destroyed when a vehicle drove through the spot, which was witnessed by a resident who caught the vandal on camera.

“I am grateful to our citizen, who acted and notified the appropriate personnel,” said Assistant City Manager Stephanie Hernandez. “Our staff takes such pride in our community and work tirelessly to provide a beautiful place for our citizens to enjoy.”

The city said the latest string of incidents has prompted them to ask the community to report any signs of vandalism or damage they see to the Alamogordo Police Department.

“I can’t express enough how hard our Parks staff work to improve and keep our parks looking nice. Due to vandalism, they are taken away from improving our parks to clean up the graffiti, the terrible messes that are made in the public restrooms and repairing destruction to City property,” said Veronica Ortega, Community Services Director. “Please help us to get this vandalism under control. And, please thank your parks staff who work so hard and take so much pride in what they do. We receive plenty of complaints, kudos are also welcome.”

