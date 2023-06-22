EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 56-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday, June 20 and was charged with five counts of criminal sexual penetration of a minor, five counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor, and one count of enticement of a child, according to the Alamogordo Police Department.

The Alamogordo Police Department Detective Division began an investigation regarding an alleged sexual assault on a 14-year-old child on Wednesday May 31.

A child forensic interview was then conducted, and detectives were able to obtain “corroborating evidence consistent with the victims’ statements,” according to the police department.

After the extensive investigation, John Nelson West, 56, was arrested Tuesday and was incarcerated at OCDC pending his appearance in court, according to the police department.