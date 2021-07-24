Abundant Living to give away free backpacks on Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Abundant Living Faith Center will be giving away free backpacks to students heading back to school on Sunday morning.

The giveaway will begin July 25 at 9 a.m. at the church’s west side location at 7100 North Desert Blvd.

Other two other giveaway events will be held on the same day at 10:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at Abundant’s east side location at 1000 Valley Crest Drive.

The church will be giving away 1250 backpacks filled with school supplies such as pencils, notebooks, folders and similar.

Parents are asked to come with their school-aged children to the giveaway in order to receive the backpacks.