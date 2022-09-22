EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Police Department released the funeral procession plans for Abraham Romero, the Organ Mountain High School football player who died last week.

The LCPD and other area law enforcement will help escort Romero and his family on Saturday, Sept. 24, from church services on the East Mesa to his final resting place at St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

The funeral procession, from the church to the cemetery, is limited to family and friends of Romero, who passed away Sept. 17. Mourners who wish to pay their respects and view the funeral procession, following the church services, are asked to do so in a safe location and remain off the roadways.

Funeral services for Abraham Romero begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at Las Cruces First, 5605 Bataan Memorial West. Church services are anticipated to last about 90 minutes and the police escort will begin shortly thereafter.



The procession will follow this route:

West on Bataan Memorial West.

Merge onto Highway 70 westbound at Mesa Grande Boulevard.

Continue west as Highway 70 becomes Main Street.

South on Solano Drive.

West on Las Cruces Avenue.

South on Espina Street to St. Joseph’s Cemetery, 100 N. Espina St.

Police encourage mourners to refrain from parking or standing along U.S. Highway 70 as the roadway will experience heavy traffic immediately after the procession passes. Parking or standing along Highway 70 is considered dangerous and should not be done.

Mourners who wish to view the funeral procession can do so along north Main Street between Elks Drive and Solano Drive, or along Solano Drive between north Main Street and east Las Cruces Avenue.



Those planning to view the procession are asked to do so in a manner that is respectful to Romero’s family and the many businesses along the route. Mourners should remain on public sidewalks and refrain from parking or standing on Main Street and Solano Drive. Drivers should avoid blocking cross-streets and private driveways that limit access to area businesses.

As KTSM previously reported, the school’s booster club said that Romero passed away with his mother by his side. Romero spent three weeks in an El Paso hospital in a medically-induced coma.

A team captain, the linebacker and running back was airlifted to El Paso after collapsing during the Knights’ game at Deming Aug. 26. He spent three weeks in the ICU in a medically-induced coma with a brain bruise and doctors made multiple attempts to reduce brain swelling, according to the Las Cruces Sun-News. It remains unclear what may have caused Romero to collapse.

